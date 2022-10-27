Why Are People Shaving Their Eyebrows on TikTok?

Did Doja Cat start a viral trend when she shaved off her eyebrows while on a TikTok live? Possibly.

On TikTok, beauty fanatics claim that by shaving off their brows, they can achieve an instant "lifted" effect, like Botox, but without the hefty cost of injections.

Other beauty buffs claim that they feel confident stepping out completely browless.

Brow trends, like all trends, are constantly changing.

It was "skinny brows" during the '90s, the "bushy, natural brows" during the 2010s, and in 2022 it appears the next "big thing" is shaving them off altogether.

As reported by Metro.co.uk, Brow Expert and CEO of Rubis Tweezers, Fideas Baldesberger, says that this trend is completely safe.

However, Baldesberger also warns anyone wanting to try this bold trend – if you don't like it – it may take a while to recover and for your brows to grow back. Also, be aware that eyebrows don't just play a role in beauty but also prevent dust, sweat, and debris from entering the eye.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, medical experts say, "When it comes to eyebrow regrowth, patience is key."

According to their website, eyebrows take two to three months to regrow, and the hair cycle for your full brown to return is three to four months.

Before starting to jump on this trend, do you need some "brow inspo"?

Here is a roundup:

If the eyes are the windows to the soul, then it makes sense that the eyebrows would be the curtains.

Here's what to know before you try the #Browless trend.

First, play it safe and have the right tools.

The eyebrow is a small area, and the skin underneath is very sensitive.

For this trend, you will need a small single blade.

Make sure your blade is sharp and clean. The location of your brows opens you up to knicks, cuts, and bleeding. Work slowly and be precise.

Hold your eyebrow taut on clean, dry skin with your non-dominant hand.

Using your dominant hand, gently swipe your blade across your eyebrows toward the hair growth.

Be aware of the textured areas of your brow line. Make a note of blemishes or moles found and avoid shaving over them. Slicing into textured skin can cause severe irritation, infection, or additional knicks. So, use a tweezer to remove hair on this area instead.

Avoid over-shaving to reduce the chances of razor burn.

And finally, apply a topical gel with aloe vera to help soothe and soften the brow bone.

"It'll definitely change your entire look, so it's not something to take lightly," Baldesberger tells Metro.uk.co. "They will, of course, grow back, but it will take time."