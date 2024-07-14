This Most Perfect, Fool-Proof Plant for Your Home Also Reduces Stress

They've been described as resilient and beautiful, even spiritual. A perfect, easy-to-care-for plant for your home while purifying your air.

Don't worry if your track record isn't that great with plants, either, because this plant was made for beginners.

It's called the Spider Plant and it's one of the easiest, basically fool-proof houseplants with a bunch of extra benefits on the side.

Improves Mental Health

Lots of research proves that the Spider Plant promotes positive mental health according to Southern Living. It not only helps reduce stress and improve sleep, it also helps our happiness levels.

Exceptional Air Purifier and Humidifier

Spider Plants are one of the best for filtering out everyday pollutants. According to the Plant Perfect website, Spider Plants made it onto NASA’s list of top air-purifying houseplants.

READ ON: Why You Should Wash the Skin of Your Fruit Before You Remove It

This, of course, improves air quality inside our homes which is so important for our health. According to the Gardening Soul website, Spider Plants absorbs toxins as well as releasing oxygen freshening our indoor air.

They also naturally increase humidity levels to add needed moisture to the air which is magnificent for your skin.

KrimKate KrimKate loading...

Easy Peasy to Care For

You can put them just about anywhere because they're just fine in low light as well as direct sunshine according to the Gardening Soul. Also, they thrive in temperatures ranging from 55 to 80 degrees making them super adaptable.

They only need watering two or three times monthly when their soil is bone dry and if you miss a couple of waterings, the resilient Spider Plant can bounce back. If you see brown tips from too much fluoride in your water, just clip off the tips or areas according to Perfect Plant.

Don't worry about your pets around Spider Plants, either as they're not toxic. You can also take offshoots growing from it and grow a new one.

LOOK: These Toxic, Poisonous Plants Are Grown Right Under Your Nose These are the highly poisonous plants that can be found in our backyards in Texas. Gallery Credit: Rudy Fernandez