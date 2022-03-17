Pete Davidson’s ‘Kim’ Kardashian Tattoo Is Actually a Brand (Yes, Like From a Branding Iron)

According to Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson got her name permanently burned into his skin via a branding iron.

During the Wednesday (March 16) episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the reality star revealed that the Saturday Night Live comedian has multiple tattoos in honor of her. His most obvious tribute, which simply reads "Kim," isn't actually ink though — it's a brand.

“[It] isn’t a tattoo, it’s actually a branding,” Kardashian shared. “Because he wanted to do something that was really different.”

Davidson told Kardashian that he didn't "want to be able to get rid of it or to cover it up," that he "just wanted it there as a scar on me.”

If that wasn't enough, Davidson also "has a few [cute] tattoos" for Kardashian all over his body.

When the talk show host probed for the exact number of tattoos and questioned if Davidson had three, the KKW Beauty mogul said he beau has "a little more than that.”

Although Kardashian would not reveal all of his tattoos dedicated to her, she did reveal her favorite.

"My favorite one … says, ‘My girl is a lawyer,'” she shared.

Fans first began to speculate that Davidson got a Kim Kardashian tattoo after a series of text messages allegedly between Kanye West and Davidson leaked and went viral.

Davidson apparently sent the rapper a message sharing he was "in bed with your wife" alongside a shirtless selfie that featured "Kim" across the side of his chest. Fans initially believe it was a new tattoo, but now we know it's a brand.

Davidson previously went under the needle to honor of a number of past relationships.

For instance, he got Ariana Grande's initials tattooed on his hand during their relationship back in 2018 along with a few other pieces. He has since covered them up with other ink.