Despite being linked to many ladies, and briefly engaged to pop star Ariana Grande, comedian Pete Davidson has never had a significant other to spend Valentine's Day with.

In a chat with People (The TV Show!), the 28-year-old Saturday Night Live star spilled he is looking forward to spending the holiday with confirmed girlfriend Kim Kardashian as it will be a new experience for him.

"I don't think I've ever had a Valentine's Day thing, really," the Big Time Adolescence actor said. "So this would be the first year that I'm thinking about Valentine's Day plans, I guess."

Davidson noted he's "very much so" mulling over ideas on how to spend the big day with his main squeeze, adding the holiday is a "Super Bowl for the ladies. It's a big day."

Although The King of Staten Island star and the Skims mogul have been linked since late 2021, Davidson recently referred to Kardashian as his "girlfriend" publicly for the first time when speaking about his life in the limelight.

"Well, I don't really have Instagram. I don't have Instagram or Twitter or any of that stuff. So most of my daily life is getting into cars and showing up to a set," he explained. "Or, if I'm off, I just either hang with my friends or chill with my girlfriend inside. So I don't do much. So my life's zero affected at all."

Davidson noted, however, that "once in a while, someone will scream something at you, or it might be hard to get Dunkin' Donuts. But other than that, it's pretty fine. It's not awful. It could be way worse."

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum was first linked to Davidson in October 2021 after she hosted SNL, eights months after she filed for divorce from estranged husband Kanye West.

The duo made headlines during her hosting stint after they shared an onscreen kiss in a sketch. The pair played Disney power couple Jasmine and Aladdin.

Later that month they were spotted holding hands at Knott's Berry Farm in Southern California.

Kardashian and the rapper tied the knot in 2014. She filed divorce papers in February 2021.

The former flames share four children together: North, 8; Saint, 6; Chicago, 3; and Psalm, 2.