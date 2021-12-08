Pete Davidson Once Called Kim Kardashian and Kanye West the ‘Cutest Couple Ever’

Before Pete Davidson began dating Kim Kardashian, he believed that Kardashian and Kanye West were the "cutest couple."

Instagram account @Nugget rediscovered a 2019 interview with the Saturday Night Live star on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. During the chat with Fallon, Davidson recalled the time that he attended Kid Cudi's 35th birthday dinner in January 2019.

He thought that the party would just include Cudi along with his producer and manager but was surprised when Timothée Chalamet, Kardashian and West showed up.

After originally being seated outside during the party, Davidson shared that West requested that they get the private back room instead and proceeded to order the "stuff that's not even on the menu, the crazy stuff." Meanwhile, Davidson had already given his credit card to the waiter and was worried about the expensive charges.

"We're sitting in there, and I'm, like, texting my touring agent — I'm like, 'Yo, you've got to book more shows,'" the comedian recalled.

"By the way, I want to just say: Kim and Kanye? The cutest couple ever," Davidson told Fallon. "Very, very sweet people. Like, I had a really good time with them."

While the guys ate dinner, Kardashian apparently didn't want to intrude so she spent time on her phone and shared photos of the men enjoying their meals on her social media accounts.

Ironically, Kardashian and Davidson currently appear to be dating now.

On Oct. 9, 2021, Kardashian hosted SNL and kissed Davidson during a sketch based on Disney's Aladdin. Less than three weeks later, they were spotted holding hands while out on a date.

In November, things seemed to be getting serious as Davidson spent his birthday with Kardashian. The couple even wore matching pajamas.