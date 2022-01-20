Pete Davidson doesn't seem to be taking Kanye West's recent threat towards him seriously.

According to a report from Page Six on Wednesday (Jan. 19), the comedian finds Ye's bar about him on The Game's "Eazy" track to be "hilarious." At the end of his verse on the track, Kanye raps, "God saved me from that crash/Just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass.”

“Pete thinks it’s totally hilarious,” a source reportedly told the outlet. “Not just that, he thinks the whole [tabloid drama with him, West and Kardashian] is hilarious. He loves it.”

Additionally, perhaps to the dismay of Kanye, a separate source revealed to Page Six that the "Eazy" diss and drama that surrounded it has only strengthened Davidson and Kim Kardashian's relationship.

"The whole craziness with Kanye last week has brought Kim and Pete closer," the insider claimed.

West made multiple headlines last week outside of his threat to Davidson on "Eazy." Last Thursday (Jan. 13), he was involved in a physical altercation that has resulted in him facing an alleged battery charge. He later defended his actions during the incident.

Over the weekend, Kanye claimed he wasn't told the address of where his daughter Chicago's birthday party was being held. He eventually made it to the event and later revealed that it was Travis Scott who sent him the location so he could be there.

Ye also claimed in an interview with Hollywood Unlocked that there was an instance where Kim had her security prevent him from entering her house to see their kids because Davidson was there. According to Page Six, however, that is not true.

“Pete has yet to be introduced to Kim’s kids, and it’s widely known that whenever he visits her in LA, he stays at a hotel in Beverly Hills where she’s been spotted with him," a source revealed to them.

The last few days have been quiet for Kanye, despite the whirlwind of drama last week. As of now, he and Julia Fox are still together and he's reportedly hard at work on the sequel to Donda.