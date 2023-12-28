Pierce Brosnan Cited for Allegedly Trespassing at Yellowstone National Park, Could Face Jail Time

Pierce Brosnan could be jailed and fined after being hit with two charges for allegedly walked into off-limits parts of Yellowstone National Park.

The James Bond star, 70, was cited on Tuesday (Dec. 26) by the US District Court for apparently entering a “thermal area” at Mammoth Terraces, and is charged with “foot travel in a thermal area” and a “closure violation” after his alleged entry into a restricted area of the park on Nov. 1.

He hasn’t yet entered a plea and the court docket labels the two charges as a “petty offense.”

Brosnan, who has declared he is a keen environmentalist, has been ordered to appear in court in Wyoming on Jan. 23, 2024.

Consequences for Brosnan’s alleged offense can be serious, and if found guilty of wandering into restricted areas in Yellowstone, visitors can be jailed for up to six months and face fines of up to $5,000.

A Connecticut woman is said to have been held in jail for seven days and fined $2,000 for going off the designated path to walk toward the park’s “thermal area,” and was also banned from the national park for two years.

Since the 1800s, at least 20 people have died in thermal areas in Yellowstone National Park and in November 2022, the foot of a dead man from Los Angeles was found floating in one of the park’s hot springs.

Park bosses urge visitors on its website to stay safe by following the designated boardwalks and trails and says they have been laid out to “protect you and delicate thermal formations.”