Demi Lovato’s Alleged Drug Dealer: Why Police Aren’t Investigating Him

Because an overdose is technically categorized as a medical emergency, Johnson won't be arrested or even looked at by authorities, according to the site, particularly since Lovato's overdose was "self-induced."

Johnson previously claimed to TMZ that Lovato texted him at 4 AM on July 24, asking him to come over, which Johnson said he interpreted as an implicit request for drugs. Johnson said he and Lovato proceeded to freebase pills together, and noted that "Demi knew they were not pharmaceuticals, but much stronger." Still, he denies knowing the drugs were laced with anything.

TMZ reported that Johnson is infamous for peddling pills from Mexico that are laced with the incredibly dangerous fentanyl.

"We watched out detective shows, as usual, she's a cool girl who watches true crime detective shows," Johnson said of the night of Lovato's reported overdose. "She sometimes has such long days — a stressful job, such stressful hours — so to unwind a little bit. One-hundred percent she knew what she was taking."

"It was unfortunate what happened, but for people to think that there was any misconception on my behalf is absolutely ridiculous," he added. "I'm not here to hurt anybody. I care for her very much."

Lovato first opened up about her relapse in August in an Instagram post.

"I have always been transparent about my journey with addiction," she wrote to her followers. "What I've learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time. It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet."

"I now need time to heal and focus on my sobriety and road to recovery," she added. "The love you have all shown me will never be forgotten and I look forward to the day where I can say I came out on the other side. I will keep fighting."