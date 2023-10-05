Post Malone Lost a $600,000 Diamond Fang While Eating McDonald’s Chicken Nuggets

Post Malone once had a 12-carat headache on his hands after briefly losing a $600,000 diamond he had embedded in his tooth while chowing down on McDonald's chicken nuggets.

Post Malone Tells Story of Lost and Recovered Diamond

On Monday (Oct. 2), Esquire debuted its new cover story featuring Post Malone where the rapper spoke about his latest album, Austin, life on the road and his future plans. During the interview, the rhymer also opened up about the time he dropped a $600,000 diamond fang in the sewer while eating Chicken McNuggets during a tour stop in Rome.

"I had the left one in my hand, and I dropped it right into the sink hole," he told the publication. "I’m like, 'F**k, man, I’m going to have to go into the ancient Roman sewers.' "

Luckily, Post revealed he used MacGuyver-like methods to retrieve the diamond tooth ornament, which included a pair of pliers and a takeout-pizza tripod.

Post Malone's New Album and Tour

Post Malone dropped his fifth studio album, Austin, back in July. The offering debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart after moving 113,000 equivalent album units. He is currently on a break before the final leg of his If Y'all Weren't Here I'd Be Crying Tour in promotion of the LP. The jaunt kicked off in July in the United States and will continue on until December following eight shows in Australia.