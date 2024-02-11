Taylor Swift and Blake Lively Had the Cutest Reaction After Realizing They Were on TV During Post Malone’s Super Bowl Performance

Taylor Swift and Blake Lively had the silliest reaction after realizing the camera was on them during Post Malone's 2024 Super Bowl performance.

The Super Bowl moment has only just kicked off on Sunday (Feb. 11) and Swifties are already being fed plenty of viral content starring the "Bejeweled" singer and her friends.

In one particularly wholesome moment, besties Swift and Lively were spotted onscreen during Post Malone's rendition of "America The Beautiful" before the game began.

Despite the fact that they are some of the world's biggest celebrities, their reaction to being caught on camera was a relatable surprise as they both looked totally shocked and laughed.

Celebrities: They're just like us!

In a video of the interaction, the duo were spotted hugging and swaying to the music before they realized they were being filmed for all to see.

Fans noted that the two famous besties ironically reacted the same way that their fans would if they saw them on the jumbotron.

Swift arrived at the big game to support her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce, after her Tokyo Era Tour concert on Saturday (Feb. 10).

The pair has been an item since the summer of 2023.

Swift was accompanied by her parents, as well as Lively and her "Karma" collaborator Ice Spice.

After much speculation about whether or not she'd be able to make it in time for the game, she made her appearance shortly before the game kicked off.

Super Bowl 58 kicked off at 6:30PM ET on CBS and Paramount+. The game features the Chiefs against the San Francisco 49ers.

