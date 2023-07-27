Post Malone Admits His Short-Term Memory Has Been Affected by Habitual Overuse of Shrooms

Post Malone recently opened up about his shroom habit and how it has affected his brain function.

Post Malone Sits Down for Interview With Zane Lowe

On Wednesday (July 26), Post Malone chopped it up with Apple Music's Zane Lowe for an hour-long interview where the "Sunflower" rapper discussed aliens, fatherhood and his new album Austin. Posty also talked about his use of psychedelics and the toll it has taken on him, as well as the benefits.

"Yeah, I take shrooms," Post Malone admitted at the 21 minute-mark of the interview below. "I like shrooms. I like shrooms. Not as much as I used to. It’s really affected my short-term memory...Maybe it was just a stint of habitual overuse, like, daily. But now I take a little bar of chocolate with my buddies, a little square chocolate and just laugh and laugh and laugh."

He continued: "I was talking to a [Army] Ranger buddy of mine. He was a Ranger and he was saying they’re giving it to guys for PTSD and stuff. And I was like, oh that’s cool because a lot of the times, a lot of pharmaceuticals, they have negative reactions often.

"And it’s cool to see that they’re giving them this medicine and it’s actually working. He was saying his buddy was going through it and it really helped him a lot. I don’t know. It’s interesting because it has improved my view on things.

"Making the last record, I was so, so, so… Well, writing it, I was so, so sad," Post Malone added. "But now I’m so happy and it’s definitely improved my viewpoint on life."

Read More: Post Malone Reveals He Smokes Up to 45 Cigarettes a Day on Average

Post Malone Preps Austin Album Release

Post Malone is dropping his new Austin album on Friday (July 28). His fifth LP, the album features the singles "Chemical," "Overdrive" and "Mourning." The offering follows his album Twelve Carat Toothache, which dropped last June.

Read More: Post Malone Denies Using Drugs After Being Questioned About Weight Loss and Strange Performances

See Post Malone talking about aliens, fatherhood, his new album and more below.

Watch Post Malone's Interview on Apple Music Below