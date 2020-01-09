Madame Tussauds has removed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wax figures from its London museum.

Less than 24 hours after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced their plan to step down as "senior members" of the Royal Family, the famed wax museau got rid of their figures from the royal family display. Images now show an empty space next to Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip where the couple once stood.

"We’ve got to respect their wishes," the Madame Tussauds Twitter account wrote.

They also announced that the two figures will go in a separate section, which means Prince Harry and Markle will no longer stand with Prince William and Kate Middleton. Madame Tussauds did not reveal where the pair have been relocated but said they will remain an important feature of the world-famous museum.

"From today Meghan and Harry's figures will no longer appear in our Royal Family set," Steve Davies, General Manager at Madame Tussauds London, told E! News. "As two of our most popular and well-loved figures, they will, of course, remain an important feature at Madame Tussauds London as we watch to see what the next chapter holds for them."

He's, of course, referring to Prince Harry and Markle's decision to step away from the family so they can become financially independent. Though the announcement was shocking, the move comes after years of public scrutiny.

"It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment," they shared in a statement. "We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honor our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages."

You can read the couple's full statement, below: