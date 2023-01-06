Prince Harry Thinks Prince William No Longer Resembles Beloved Mom Diana, Calls Brother’s Hair Loss ‘Alarming’: REPORT

Prince Harry has some choice words for his brother Prince William, mainly in regard to his hair loss and his resemblance to their mother.

According to Page Six, Harry's upcoming memoir Spare discusses his older brother's looks and even goes as far as to insult them.

The moment that William's looks become apparent to Harry comes after the death of their grandfather, Prince Phillip. It was after the funeral in 2021 when he realized that William was starting to look less like their mother, Princess Diana.

"I looked at Willy, really looked at him, perhaps for the first time since we were little," he said.

He then shared that his brother adorned a “familiar scowl” that “had always been the norm” whenever the two had any kind of interaction.

In a different section of the book, the publication goes on to say that Harry called William's hair loss "alarming” and “more advanced than mine," despite William only being a couple years older than Harry.

Harry is apparently not the only one who thinks that William is starting to look less like his mother. Many have joked on social media that Diana has "snatched" her DNA back from William after he allegedly began to turn out more like his father than her.

The latest round of revelations from Spare comes shortly after it was revealed that Harry and William got into an altercation during an argument over Harry's wife Meghan Markle.

They allegedly also had another fight after the death of Prince Phillip, which caused their father King Charles III to intervene.

Spare releases Jan. 10, 2023.