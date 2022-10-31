Prince Jackson is defending his dad, the late pop icon Michael Jackson's title as the King of Pop!

Earlier this year, Rolling Stone deemed superstar Harry Styles as the new King of Pop. In a recent chat with Good Morning Britain, Prince agreed that the "As It Was" singer is brilliant, but his dad worked for decades to earn his title.

"Harry Styles is an incredible artist," Prince told the host. "He’s got his own genre and he’s definitely an amazing artist. But the 'King of Pop' was a moniker that really my dad earned in a time that the access to information and the access to popularity and fame wasn’t as easily accessible as it is today."

The 25-year-old noted that his dad grew up in a very different time for artists where it was all about the music and reaching fans wasn't as easy as it is today with social media.

Watch the interview here:

"And with so many other social factors that you have to take into consideration at that time, I do feel that my father is the King of Pop, will always be the King of Pop, and it’s not something that you can ever take away," Prince continued. "Because we’ve just evolved so much as a society that those same factors will never be the same. So when you look at… from where my father started to where he ended, versus where all these other people started to where they ended, it’s just night and day of a difference."

Michael Jackson died June 25, 2009, from an acute propofol and benzodiazepine overdose at his home in Los Angeles, California.

On July 7, 2009, more than 20,000 fans attended a public memorial for the "Thriller" singer at the Staples Center — now called Crypto.com Arena — in Los Angeles.

Before his untimely passing, Michael sold over 750 million albums worldwide, and is widely regarded as one of the most significant figures in music history.