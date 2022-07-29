Brandon Conway can be seen on TikTok singing in his living room, but some are saying he should be in arenas.

Brandon only posted his first video a mere three days ago, but in that time he has managed to rack up nearly 20 million views on a video that a lot people are saying he sounds identical to Michael Jackson in.

Did you roll your eyes at that last sentence? Yeah, we did too — until we pressed play.

While standing in a parking lot wearing a plain brown t-shirt and an orange Kubota hat, Brandon belts out an a capella rendition of Michael's smash hit "The Way You Make Me Feel."

For reference, here is the late, great MJ singing the song a capella.

The version you hear MJ singing here is a studio a capella. While we know the raw talent he possessed, Michael's version was recorded on professional microphones using effects such as EQ, compression, reverb and vocal stacks — not to mention harmonies, which Michael was a pro at.

Brandon was being filmed with a smartphone in a random parking lot.

In addition to the 20 million views he's received on TikTok alone, Brandon's video has been shared and re-posted tens of thousands of times on multiple social platforms such as Twitter, Facebook and Instagram — and the reactions are overwhelmingly positive.

Even those who know that no one can emulate Michael Jackson's voice are still giving Brandon props for his performance.

Over the last 48 hours, Brandon posted a few other videos as he skyrocketed toward viral fame. What's more impressive than his MJ cover is how easily he covered this Aerosmith track.

As easily as he transitioned to rock by covering Steven Tyler, Brandon also uploaded a video doing his best Brooks & Dunn cover.

Still not impressed? Check out his Bruno Mars cover.

Brandon also posted a few more Michael Jackson covers including a purely a capella cover from his living room to prove there was no trickery behind his original viral video.