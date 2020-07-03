Prince Royce revealed that he tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The 31-year-old artist revealed that he contracted the virus in a video posted to Instagram on Friday (July 3).

The "Carita De Inocente" singer shared that it has been twelve days since his symptoms began and that his case is "mild."

"I'm in shock, I didn't think it was gonna happen to me," he told the camera. "I thought that taking precautions by washing my hands and wearing a mask was gonna be enough and it was not."

Alongside the video, he wrote a plea to his followers. "I share this with you today to ask you please not let down your guard - this virus is very real and we can have it and spread it without even knowing," he wrote. "I didn’t think I had it as I didn’t feel that bad and had I not gotten tested I would be spreading it to others."

He asked his followers to wear masks and social distance, especially during Fourth of July weekend.

"For younger people, this is more than just about taking care of ourselves, it is about taking care of others, older people and those with compromised immune systems," he added. "Please let’s take this seriously and act responsibly and with compassion. Let’s all take care of each other."

Watch the video, below.