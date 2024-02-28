This Professional Baby Namer Charges up to $10,000 Per Child

You shall name your child Madeline, that will be $10,000, please.

Okay, I joke but in reality, there are jobs for just about everything, and the woman who started the business What's in a Baby Name has made $150,000 in a year doing this, and if people are willing to pay then why not?

According to the Scary Mommy website, whether it's a phone consultation and questionnaire resulting in a bespoke baby name list starting at $1,500, guidance and counseling learning about the couple or parents, or in-depth research into both sides of the family history going back generations for $10,000, Taylor Humphrey's side gig as a professional baby namer is a thing.

According to the New Yorker, she's worked with indecisive parents, parents who are unhappy after a couple of months with the name they chose, and parents who want to take advantage of her expertise in genealogical investigation as well as her unique, holistic approach.

35-year-old Taylor has been obsessed with baby names and meanings for most of her life so after graduating from New York University and starting as a screenwriter, she found that naming the characters was the most exciting part according to the New Yorker.

Thus, What's in a Baby Name was born, pardon the pun, almost a decade ago.

Selecting a moniker for your little one is a creative decision with life-long implications, and sometimes parents have trouble picking “the perfect name” for their newborn. The process of choosing a baby name is about coming into alignment with your child and selecting a name that reflects the fullness of who this child will be. With a thoughtful, meditative approach, we can bring the joy back to naming!

Taylor is not just a Baby Name Consultant but also a Doula offering perinatal support, and a Reiki Practioner.

Just jumping on her Instagram @whatsinababyname, she's just so sweet and passionate so hey, you do you, and if this is it, more power to you and your little one.

