Awww, Watch Excited Shelter Dogs Choose Their Christmas Toy

I have already watched this video too many times to count because the pure, wholesome, adorable feels are the most heartwarming moments we all need.

This video popped up in my Instagram feed on the wonderful Upworthy account that is known for exactly this kind of content. Some of the rescue pups choose meticulously, while others dive into the toys.

The excitement and playfulness of such innocence, with those wagging tails going crazy and the dogs prancing and running around, is almost too much to handle. This gift idea is beyond brilliant for these pups who won't have a new, forever home for the holidays.

You'll definitely laugh and smile. Your eyes may even fill a bit with tears, too.

Are you ready? Let's head to the Humane Educational Society in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Is this the most precious gift-giving moment? According to my Google search, many shelters around the world do something similar. According to USA Today, a non-profit shelter in Kennewick, Washington, started doing this in 2020 during the pandemic.

The Benton Franklin Humane Society is near the Oregon border, about three-and-a-half hours from both Seattle and Portland.

Thanks to generous donors, there were enough goodies for all pups. Staff and volunteers arranged the toys under the Christmas tree, letting the excited dogs pick their favorites one by one.

There's also a video that takes us across the Atlantic Ocean to a shelter in Dublin, Ireland, lining up toys and letting each shelter dog excitedly pick out a brand-new Christmas toy.

I'm sure many shelters have this tradition or will start one. It's important to know that most shelters need donations to make something like this happen. Shelters also count on donations for cleaning supplies, bedding, and food, to name a few more things.

