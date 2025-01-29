The Quakers (Yes, *Those* Quakers) Are Suing the Trump Administration

The Trump administration is being sued by the Quakers due to the recent ICE raids on immigrants in the U.S.

The lawsuit was filed against the Department of Homeland Security thanks to Trump's brazen change to the law that now allows ICE to operate in "sensitive locations," per Newsweek.

These locations include previous safe havens such as churches, schools, shelters, food pantries, playgrounds and hospitals.

The outlet reported that the lawsuit was filed in federal court on Monday (Jan. 27) in Maryland.

"The very threat of that [immigration] enforcement deters congregants from attending services, especially members of immigrant communities," the lawsuit stated.

They added that being able to attend religious services is important for the "guarantee of religious liberty."

According to Reuters, five Quaker groups are involved in the lawsuit and are complaining that Trump's new policy infringes on their right to practice their religion thanks to the fear spreading throughout their congregations.

They claimed that the prior law for excluding places of worship and other locations from ICE arrests had been around for 30 years.

The Independent reported that the policy that was repealed originated in 2011.

Their lawsuit said that Trump's policy is unconstitutional and violates their right to religious freedom.

"The very threat of government officials wearing ICE-emblazoned jackets outside of our religious service will have a significant impact on our communities and ability to practice our faith," Baltimore Yearly Meeting of the Religious Society of Friends, one of the five Quaker groups, said.

Reuters reported that there have been more than a dozen lawsuits filed challenging Trump's new policies, including pregnant women and more than 20 states, but the Quakers' suit is the first from a religious organization.

Non-profit organization Democracy Forward is representing the Quakers in the lawsuit, per the Independent.

CEO Skye Perryman said they are "honored to represent the Quaker meetings that have been at the forefront in protecting values of religious liberty for centuries and will urge the court to act swiftly to halt this unlawful and harmful policy."

"A week ago today, President Trump swore an oath to defend the Constitution and yet today religious institutions that have existed since the 1600s in our country are having to go to court to challenge what is a violation of every individual’s Constitutional right to worship and associate freely," Perryman added.