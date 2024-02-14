Rachel Dolezal, Infamous for Pretending to Be Black, Fired From Elementary School Due to OnlyFans Account

A Tucson teacher has been fired due to her OnlyFans account... and she has a familiar face.

Nkechi Diallo, previously known as Rachel Dolezal, made headlines in 2014 for identifying herself as Black while serving as the head of the NAACP chapter in Spokane, Wash., despite the fact that she is actually white.

At the time, she was an African Studies professor and civil rights leader in Washington and ended up resigning after the scandal came to light.

Her parents, Ruthanne and Larry Dolezal, were the ones to expose her scam.

READ MORE: Disneyland Guest Arrested Following 'Violent' Altercation

According to KVOA News, Diallo was fired from the Catalina Foothills School District, which was confirmed via email by the district's director of alumni & community relations, Julie Farbarik.

The email said that Diallo's "posts are contrary to our district's 'Use of Social Media by District Employees' policy and our staff ethics policy."

The outlet reported that Diallo has a public social media account where she linked an OnlyFans account containing adult content.

The account was discovered by school officials on Tuesday afternoon (Feb. 13).

Per the New York Post, Diallo was working in an elementary school in Arizona.

The Arizona Daily Star reported that Farbarik did not respond to questions about Diallo's job title, how long she worked for the district, or if they were aware of her past as Rachel Dolezal.

However, the outlet reported that Diallo was reportedly hired as an after-school instructor in Aug. 2023, with a contract through May 2024.

They also reported that Diallo said in a 2021 interview on the Tamron Hall Show that she was struggling to find a job and to provide for her children after her 2014 scandal. At the time, she was making money by painting, braiding hair, and writing grants.

In March 2017, she released a memoir, In Full Color: Finding My Place in a Black and White World.

She reportedly moved to the Tucson area in 2020.