Rachel McAdams Wants to Reprise Regina George Role in ‘Mean Girls’ Sequel

Rachel McAdams revealed she's open to reprising her Mean Girls character, Regina George, in a potential sequel.

The 41-year-old actress made the exciting revelation during her appearance on Heroes of Health: COVID-19 livestream on Saturday, April 18, to raise money and thank health care professionals on the front lines of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

When she was asked whether she'd consider bringing Regina George back to the big screen, McAdams admitted she’d love to see where her iconic character would be now, more than a decade after the film first premiered.

"It would be fun to play Regina George later in her life and see where life took her!" she explained before clarifying that though there have been "joking" discussions about another movie, nothing is confirmed yet.

However, this does mean that both McAdams and Lindsay Lohan are open to reprising their roles in a Mean Girls sequel. Plus, other cast members like Amanda Seyfried have also mentioned they're down to do a second movie.

Elsewhere in McAdams' interview, radio DJ J Stevens asked her if she had any idea Mean Girls was going to leave such a lasting impression on people and shape pop culture in such a profound and everlasting way.

"Let's hope Mean Girls has helped girls to be nicer to each other, not the other way around," she said. "Yeah, it's really bizarre. I feel really lucky to have been a part of something that’s stuck around — even a little bit. That was never anything I imagined happening in life. So yeah, it’s strange and surreal still."

Check out a clip of McAdams' interview, below:

McAdams' comments come literally days after Lohan reiterated that she too would be up for a sequel.

"I wanted to come back with a Mean Girls 2 with the same cast, work with Tina [Fey], and the whole crew again, and [Mean Girls director] Mark Waters. That was really what I wanted; I was excited to do that," the actress said while appearing on Lights Out With David Spade. "But that's all in their hands, really."