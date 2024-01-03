Jen Shah, Currently in Prison, Denies Giving ‘RHOSLC’ Co-Star Heather Gay That Black Eye

Jen Shah is denying Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Heather Gay's claim that she was the one who gave her the infamous black eye after a night of partying in Season 3.

During the Season 4 finale on Tuesday (Jan. 2), Gay revealed to newcomer Monica Garcia that it was Shah who caused the black eye during a confrontation over her involvement with Instagram account Reality Von (Tea)se, which routinely shades the cast of the hit Bravo series.

"I don’t think you understand something about this group,” she told Garcia as fellow cast members Lisa Barlow, Meredith Marks and Whitney Rose watched on. "Listen to me: There’s something that you missed out on. We are friends, and we have been through this bulls--t before with Jen. For years, we were afraid."

She continued, "We’d wake up sick that a lie would be posted and told and spread and exposed and exploited, but we were in it with her."

"And we are the type of girls that ride or die, and each one of us, at different times, rode hard and we shut down feelings of doubt and things that didn’t f--king add up," she declared. "And the pain that we went through and the way that we were tormented and tortured? I ate s--t every day for her,.”

"I felt like I had to lie to protect her. I did whatever it took," Gay added. "I went on a book tour and defended her and took s--t for the fact that she gave me a black eye."

The fellow ladies were shocked by the revelation, letting out an audible gasp.

"I’m glad you finally told the truth for once. So, good for you," Garcia quipped as she walked away.

Shah, who is currently behind bars at the Bryan Federal Prison Camp in Texas for her involvement in a telemarketing fraud scheme, quickly shut down Gay's claims.

Jen Shah via Instagram Jen Shah via Instagram loading...

"Bravo, if I punched Heather in her eye, you guys would have footage to prove it," the 50-year-old wrote via her Instagram Story. "It’s clear the show can’t live without me since I was brought up at the beginning, middle and end of season 4."

She added that mega-producer Andy Cohen was "butt hurt" that she refused his request for a sit down interview with her in lockup.

"Why would you sit down with someone who ‘gave’ another cast member a black eye?" Shah questioned. "Next story."