Reese Witherspoon’s Daughter Ava Opens Up About Sexuality: ‘Gender Is Whatever’

Reese Witherspoon's daughter Ava Phillippe is opening up about her sexuality and the concept of gender.

In a recent Instagram Story, Ava answered a fan who sent in the question, "Do [you] like boys or girls?" Along with a selfie of her smiling, Ava responded, “I’m attracted to… people! (Gender is whatever.)"

@AvaPhillippe via Instagram Story

Ava has reportedly been dating fellow University of California, Berkeley student Owen Mahoney since 2019. They made their romance public and went Instagram official in June 2021.

Mom Reese seemed to approve of her daughter's beau when she commented on a since-deleted selfie of the couple: "These two," she wrote, alongside a heart eyes emoji.

Reese shares Ava and 18-year-old son Deacon with her ex-husband, actor Ryan Phillippe. Reese and Ryan were married between 1999 and 2007.

Reese also shares her 9-year-old son Tennessee with her current husband, talent agent Jim Toth.

In December 2021, Reese spoke about her look-alike daughter's personal life in an interview with InStyle. Sharing Ava with Ryan meant that Ava grew up around fame and Hollywood, something Witherspoon couldn't relate to.

"It's an odd situation because I didn't grow up famous. So [Ava is] living an experience that I did not have, and so are my sons," the Legally Blonde actress explained. "We are lucky enough to have friends who grew up in Hollywood and can help give them advice on how to navigate."

Reese added that "Ava is so down-to-earth" and "wants to do great things in the world."

"She's studying and learning and trying to find herself," the movie star said. "It's a big thing in life to try different things and figure out what is really your path."