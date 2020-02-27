Reese Witherspoon may be one of America's favorite and most high profile actresses, but over the years she's been able to keep her private life mostly, well, private.

The Big Little Lies actress is known for her incredible roles and even producing a few projects as well. She manages to balance her home and family life well with her professional career while maintaining a happy marriage to her current husband, Jim Toth. The happy couple keeps their relationship under the radar and off social media (for the most part) so what is the secret to their happy marriage? How did she get here?

Learn everything about Reese Witherspoon's love life and relationship timeline, below.