Are the days of ordering multiple clothing items in different sizes, trying them on at home and sending them back coming to an end?

Retailers are feeling the sting of changing consumer shopping habits, a tightening of purse strings and fast-fashion overload — and are starting to fight back.

The good ol' days of guilt-free returns are disappearing fast as retailers overhaul their return policies.

The New Normal: Fees, Short Windows and Store Credit

To cut losses and discourage returns, certain retail giants are cracking down on returns. Here are a few stores that have enacted new return policies:

Why Is This Happening?

Online return rates are significantly higher than in-store returns, and retailers are starting to feel the impact on their bottom line.

According to Richpanel, the "average ecommerce return rate rests at around 20-30%."

READ MORE: Bath and Body Retailer Unveils Bold New Strategy to Woo Customers Back

The golden age of retail therapy is disappearing. Now, your next online shopping spree might come with fees attached.

Before you shop online, check out the store's return policy, watch out for returns on sale items and consider shopping in-store if you're unsure about sizing.