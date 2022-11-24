Rihanna To Document Stage Comeback In Apple TV+ Documentary: REPORT

Rihanna is making her grand return to the stage at the 2023 Super Bowl, however, it appears as though not only will fans be fed with a live performance, but a documentary as well.

According to The Sun, RiRi inked a deal Apple TV+ to chronicle her comeback to the stage. A music industry source told the publication, "Rihanna is a massive force to be reckoned with when it comes to music and so Apple has paid millions."

The source would then go on to reveal that the documentary "will be recorded during rehearsals and meetings in the lead-up to the big night and give an insight into what her life is really like now she is returning to pop as a mum."

As for what fans can expect from Rihanna's halftime show, the source said that the "Work" songstress is "keen for the world to remember why she is one of the greatest performers of all time" and that her show is going to be "huge."

This is not the first time that details about her stage comeback have been revealed. Earlier this month, Rihanna gave some more insight into the highly-anticipated event when speaking to the Associated Press.

She called the performance "something special" and that it will be a "challenge."

Rihanna was announced as the headliner for the 2023 Super Bowl in September of this year and the performance will be produced by Apple Music and Jay-Z’s Roc Nation.

Super Bowl LVII is set to be held at Glendale, Arizona's State Farm Stadium Feb. 12, 2023.