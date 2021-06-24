Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Go Viral for Seemingly Being Denied Entry Into Club: Watch

We bet this bouncer is feeling pretty silly now...

On Wednesday (June 23), Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were apparently denied entry to a club after failing to produce any sort of identification. According to reports, the couple, who went out for date night in New York City, were initially turned away when they attempted to gain entry into a Barcade location in Harlem.

A viral video of the couple waiting at the club's entrance showed a bouncer speaking with the rapper and asking for ID, claiming that he didn't know who they were. Bar patrons were photographing the moment when one called out, “I don’t know who you are." Another guest asked Rocky, “You don’t got one of your business cards on you, boy?”

Watch the moment, below:

Luckily, Rih and Rocky later gained entry into the establishment and were even recorded playing video games together.

Twitter user Kyle Price said that the couple even purchased him shots while cheering him on as he played a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles arcade game.

"@rihanna & I high-fived while talking s--- & A$AP Rocky complimented me on my outfit. There’s officially nothing anyone can say to me about anything," he tweeted.

"They looked competitive and were laughing and having fun," an onlooker told E! News.

"She loved watching him and was always standing very close."

The eyewitness said that the two were being cuddly and "seemed happy and in love."

"They never left each other's side all night and were always holding each other and kissing," they added. "She pulled him in close and didn't want to let him go. He just kept looking at her and smiling. They had a great time and showed each other plenty of affection on a fun night out."

Last month, Rocky confirmed to GQ that he and Rihanna are in a relationship. He called her "the love of my life."