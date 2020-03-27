Rihanna Returns to Music With Surprise Appearance on New PARTYNEXTDOOR Song

Rihanna has returned to music!

The 32-year-old pop star-turned-makeup mogul is on the new PARTYNEXTDOOR (Jahron Anthony Brathwaite) album as a featured vocalist on the song, "Believe It."

The Canadian musician dropped his new album, PartyMobile, on Friday (March 27) that features Rihanna on the hook of "Believe It." Fans on social media were quick to point out that they waited over three years to hear Rihanna sing five words.

Producers Bizness Boi and Ninetyfour told Rolling Stone that Rihanna didn't send over her vocals until Monday (March 23) and that Brathwaite's girlfriend's vocals were used as placeholders. This isn't Brathwaite's first time working with the superstar, he previously co-wrote her songs including, "Work," "Sex With Me" and "Wild Thoughts."

This marked the first music release from the Fenty Beauty creator since her 2016 album, Anti. She has since been teasing her ninth studio album without giving away any major details.

