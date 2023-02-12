Yes, Rihanna Was Pregnant During Her Halftime Show Performance

Rihanna is expecting her second child!

The "Lift Me Up" singer revealed the news during her 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show performance, where she appeared in an all-red jumpsuit and jacket that showed off her baby bump.

Many fans speculated about the star possibly being pregnant during the performance.

Rih even hinted at her pregnancy ahead of the Halftime Show in an interview with NFL Total Access Live, where she was asked if she was going to feature a surprise guest in her performance.

She replied, "I'm thinking about bringing someone."

"When Rihanna rubbed her belly I knew that was the hint," a viewer tweeted during her Halftime Show set.

"Everyone’s speculating over whether Rihanna’s pregnant or not, and it’s like… THAT’S NOT EVEN THE POINT! The point is that she’s a multitalented artist and SUPERSTAR who just K I L L E D it on stage. Let’s normalize NOT talking about or judging women’s bodies. PERIOD," another fan tweeted.

Following the Halftime Show, Rihanna's representative officially confirmed her second pregnancy, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Rihanna shares a 9-month-old son with rapper A$AP Rocky, who was also on hand to watch her iconic Super Bowl 57 performance.

Fans applauded the star for performing while pregnant, echoing a sentiment Rihanna expressed during an Apple Music interview ahead of the show, per The Hollywood Reporter.

"When you become a mom, there’s something that just happens where you feel like you could take on the world — you can do anything," she said. "And the Super Bowl is one of the biggest stages in the world, so as scary as that was … there’s something exhilarating about the challenge of it all. It’s important for my son to see that."

"As someone who currently has to take multiple breaks when walking through Ikea, Rihanna doing an entire halftime performance whilst pregnant is beyond impressive," one fan said on Twitter.

Rihanna gave a stunning performance during her 13-minute show, where she narrowed down her extensive catalog of hits to just 12 songs, including "Wild Thoughts," "Rude Boy," "Umbrella," and more.

Rihanna's 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show Performance See photos of Rihanna performing during the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show on Feb. 12, 2023.