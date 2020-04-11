Rihanna’s Dad Says Pop Star Sent Him Ventilator After COVID-19 Diagnosis

Rihanna sent her father a ventilator after he was diagnosed with the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The 32-year-old's dad, Ronald Fenty, revealed that his daughter has been checking in on him daily and sent a ventilator to his home in the Caribbean. "I thought I was going to die to be honest," the 66-year-old told The Sun.

He added, "I have to say, I love you so much, Robyn [Rihanna's birth name]. She did so much for me. I appreciate everything she has done."

After spiking a fever, he entered the Paragon Isolation Center and after a fourteen day stay, he was declared virus-free, the outlet reported.

Last month, Rihanna's Clara Lionel Foundation donated $5 million to coronavirus relief to aid Direct Relief, Partners In Health, Feeding America, the International Rescue Committee and World Health Organization’s (WHO) COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

The superstar also reportedly offered to donate $700,000 US (1.4 million Barbados dollars) for ventilators for her home country of Barbados.