Rihanna has sold one of her many properties in California. The billionaire's $6.6 million Hollywood Hills villa is over 7,000 square feet and features six bedrooms and 10 bathrooms.

The Mediterranean-style villa sits on half an acre and features chandeliers, a tiled fireplace and penthouse-style primary retreat. It also has a guest house. The backyard features an infinity pool, spa and barbecue area.

Rihanna purchased the villa in the summer of 2017 and recently sold it in an off-market deal, Dirt reports. The house has been on and off the market since December 2018.

The singer also owns two mansions in Los Angeles — valued at a combined $23 million — that are located next door to each other, .

