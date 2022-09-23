Inside Rihanna’s $6.6 Million Hollywood Hills Villa Featuring Movie Theater and Gym (PHOTOS)
Rihanna has sold one of her many properties in California. The billionaire's $6.6 million Hollywood Hills villa is over 7,000 square feet and features six bedrooms and 10 bathrooms.
The Mediterranean-style villa sits on half an acre and features chandeliers, a tiled fireplace and penthouse-style primary retreat. It also has a guest house. The backyard features an infinity pool, spa and barbecue area.
Rihanna purchased the villa in the summer of 2017 and recently sold it in an off-market deal, Dirt reports. The house has been on and off the market since December 2018.
The singer also owns two mansions in Los Angeles — valued at a combined $23 million — that are located next door to each other, .
Take a look inside the singer's recently sold $6.6 million home with views of the Sunset Strip and mountains.
