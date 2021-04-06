Rihanna Goes Incognito at ‘Stop Asian Hate’ Protest in New York City

Rihanna came out to march against anti-Asian violence and hate.

On Sunday (April 4), the 33-year-old Fenty Beauty founder joined her assistant Tina Truong at the "Stop Asian Hate" rally in New York City.

In a video shared to Instagram, the “Umbrella” singer can be seen marching with a pink sign that says “Stop Asian Hate” while going largely incognito, donning a black face mask, a baseball hat and large sunglasses, in photos posted by Truong on Instagram.

"This is what solidarity looks like! #stopaapihate #stopasianhate #callitahatecrime," Troung captioned the series of photos and videos.

"This cause hit close to home for me being Vietnamese American and Rih is very vocal when it comes to bringing awareness to injustices, domestic and global," Truong told USA Today in a statement. "We've attended protests together before so when we heard about this one, we both felt compelled to take action again. There wasn't a second thought to it, we just made our signs and hit the street."

Troung also shared a video of one protester at the rally asking Rihanna for her Instagram handle, seemingly unaware that he was talking to the famous music icon.

In the clip, the stunned man asks, "That's you?" while Rihanna laughs.

"When Rih gives you her IG handle but you think she trolling," Truong captioned the video on her Instagram story.

The "Stop Asian Hate" rally in New York was one of many events recently organized to demonstrate against violence toward Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders following the shooting in Atlanta last month, as well as the rise in hate crimes towards the AAPI community over the past year.