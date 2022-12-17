Rihanna Makes Her Official Debut On TikTok With First Image of Son

Christmas came early for Rihanna fans who got the first look at her bundle of joy.

On Saturday (Dec. 17), the "Umbrella" singer shared the first look at her baby boy, whose name has yet to be revealed. She welcomed her first child, a son with A$AP Rocky in May 2022.

The baby boy was seen in his car seat smiling at his mother while cooing to her. Rihanna is heard saying, "Are you tryna get mommy's phone?" The little tike is then seen yawning before looking out the car window.

"Hacked," the new mother captioned the clip. Fans flooded the comments with positive messages to the superstar and her adorable baby.

In just two hours, the video received over a million views and over half a million likes. This marked Ri-Ri's first official TikTok video as well.

The proud new father teased on Dec. 5 that the first photos of his pride and joy would be "coming soon." He noted to Complex that fatherhood has made him "prioritize" things in his life and that he has been "all smiles" since his arrival.

"I think fatherhood gives me more time to do exactly what I want," he added. "I don’t have time for anything that isn’t priorities. Everything is just based around my newfound love for being a dad and a family man. It’s lit right now."

For Rihanna, motherhood has been a joy. She is already cherishing moments with her son, some of which involve music. She revealed to Entertainment Tonight that she "freestyles" and makes up songs for him.

“Oh my god, the mornings, like, seeing his morning face!” she gushed. “Seeing a baby with, like, little bags and waking up and they’re just, like, startled. They’re trying to figure out where they’re at. It’s the cutest, it’s my favorite part of the day.”