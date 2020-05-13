‘Riverdale’ Creator Reveals How Season 5 Will Navigate Plot Cliffhanger, Time Jumps

Riverdale Season 5 will likely experience a time jump.

Creator and executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa confirmed the news to

Entertainment Tonight in an interview published on Wednesday (May 13).

"When we come back in season 5, we’ll have a very big mystery to unravel and a lot of relationship stuff to sort out," he told the outlet.

Aguirre-Sacasa revealed that the writers have been holding meetings on Zoom to discuss future episodes and what the plans for the next season will be.

"The one thing we decided on is that rather than doing a time jump between Season 4 and 5, we thought that things like prom and things like graduation [are important]," he explained. "After spending four years with these characters in high school, you don’t want to lose that ... so, the first three episodes back are kind of a direct continuation."

Aguirre-Sacasa said that they are currently figuring out how to make a time jump happen and how quickly they can do it while concluding the story lines from Season 4.

The fourth season of Riverdale ended abruptly with Episode 419, "Chapter Seventy-Six: Killing Mr. Honey," after production on the show was shut down due to coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns. Shortly after the halt in production, the cast officially signed on for three more seasons of the show.