Robert Pattinson Says He Smells Like Crayons and the Internet Is Very Confused

Robert Pattinson revealed people have told him he smells like crayons.

The Twilight alum and star of the upcoming film The Batman sat down for an interview with Allure for his Dior Homme fragrance, in which he described his scent as something you might find in a classroom.

"Lots of people tell me I smell like a crayon," he casually said.

"Like you're made of wax?" the interviewer asked.

"Yes!" Pattinson replied. "Like I'm embalmed."

It's definitely not the response anyone was expecting, which is why the internet had a field day with it.

It turns out, the actor isn't even a fan of cologne. "I hardly ever wear fragrances," he said. "If I wear a fragrance, I find it quite overbearing. But this one [the new Dior fragrance], for some reason, you don’t really notice you’re wearing it. I can never really describe it. People are like, ‘It is woody smelling?’ But I don’t really know what wood smells like. It definitely makes me feel more awake. There’s something fresh about it.”

Elsewhere in his interview, Pattinson was also asked, "What's it like to be superlatively hot?"

"It's weird," he admitted. "I never was really up for the good-looking-guy roles, because I've always been quite awkward when meeting people. My Harry Potter role was a good-looking guy, and it was a shock that it was quite easy to get. And then in Twilight, [Edward is] beautiful, beautiful, beautiful."

"When I turned up for the audition, I had done a job where I'd dyed my hair black, but I had an inch and a half of roots, and I had waxed my body," Pattinson continued. "And then I had a few months where I'd been drinking beer all day, so I had this hairless, chubby body. I looked like a baby with a wig on."

"After I did Twilight, [my friends said,] 'Oh, you're posing all of the time,' and I'm like, 'What are you talking about? I'm just standing," he added. "And none of you thought I was good-looking two years ago!'"