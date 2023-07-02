Roller Coaster Riders Sway as Cracked Major Support Beam Shifts The Track: WATCH

A popular roller coaster went viral after one of its main support beams cracked and swayed with riders on it.

On Saturday (June 30), TikToker Sam Pomerantz uploaded a video of the attraction, zooming in on the crack, which caused the track to shift when the ride vehicle came around. The video received over four million views, with people questioning how this could have happened.

"It's held together by thoughts and prayers," one viewer wrote. Another added, "Feels like Final Destination."

According to the Carowinds website, the 3:25-minute roller coaster launches riders at 95 mph and is proclaimed the "tallest, fastest, longest giga coaster in North America." It also features an 81-degree drop and reached a peak height of 325 feet. The ride famously crosses North and South Carolina state lines.

The ride was closed on Friday (June 29) after the severing was discovered.

“The park’s maintenance team is conducting a thorough inspection, and the ride will remain closed until repairs have been completed,” spokeswoman Courtney Weber told The Charlotte Observer. “Safety is our top priority, and we appreciate the patience and understanding of our valued guests during this process.”

Locals in the comments section of the TikTok and on Facebook claimed that the crack has been visible for almost a week. One person even posted a photo from six days before and the crack was apparently visible in the photos she took that day.

The ride's support beam has been wrapped in plastic so that no water will get into it and cause any rusting in the meantime. It has been shut down and the break will be investigated.