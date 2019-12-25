If there's a couple of holiday photos everyone's waiting to see, it's definitely the royal families of Sussex and Cambridge.

Celebrating the holidays as first time parents, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, shared an electronic Christmas card featuring the newest addition to their family via The Queen's Commonwealth Trust on Twitter.

"Just sharing the sweetest Christmas Card from our President and Vice-President, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Very Merry Christmas, everyone!" the tweet said.

With baby Archie taking front and center, the Duke and Duchess are seen laughing and smiling behind him by the Christmas tree. On the card, the royal family of Sussex wishes everyone a "Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year" on the card.

According to a report from The Mirror, "Harry and Meghan sent a selection of hard copy cards to family but chose to send their cards electronically this year with the aim of being environmentally conscious as well as being in Canada where they are currently enjoying a six week break away from royal duties."

In addition, Prince William and Kate Middleton shared a new family photo for the holidays of their three children - Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte yesterday via Instagram.

In a black and white photo uploaded on the Kensington Royal's Instagram account, the Duke of Cambridge is seen giving a kiss to his youngest (Prince Louis) on his cheek while George sits in the chair and Charlotte stands in between them.

"🎄Merry Christmas! This photograph of The Duke of Cambridge, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis was taken by The Duchess of Cambridge in Norfolk earlier this year," Kensington Palace shared. "We wish all our followers a very happy and relaxing Christmas Day ⛄️," the caption below said.