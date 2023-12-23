Ryan O’Neal’s Cause of Death Revealed: REPORT

Ryan O'Neal's cause of death has been revealed.

The 82-year-old actor passed away earlier this month and according to his death certificate, obtained by The Blast, O'Neal died from congestive heart failure after years of suffering from cardiomyopathy.

The British Heart Foundation defines cardiomyopathy as "a disease of the heart muscle that affects its size, shape and structure. The condition is usually inherited."

O'Neal's death was announced by his son Patrick on Instagram.

He wrote: "So this is the toughest thing I’ve ever had to say but here we go. My dad passed away peacefully today, with his loving team by his side supporting him and loving him as he would us. This is very difficult for my wife Summer and I, but I will share some feelings to give you an idea of how great a man he is.

"My father Ryan O’Neal has always been my hero. I looked up to him and he was always bigger than life."

The sportscaster, whose mother is actress Leigh Taylor-Young, went on to reflect that his dad was already a star on US soap opera Peyton Place by the time he was born but he admitted that be "absolutely crushed" the following decade by becoming a big name in Hollywood in a string of cinematic hits.

He added: "When I was born in 1967 my dad was already a TV star on Peyton Place. That’s where he met my mom Leigh Taylor-Young, and about 9 months later (give or take a date night or two) I was born. My dad became an international movie star with Love Story at the beginning of the 1970’s, a decade he absolutely crushed by starring in movies like What’s Up, Doc?, Paper Moon, Barry Lyndon, A Bridge Too Far, The Main Event, and The Driver.

"He is a Hollywood legend. Full stop. The growth spurt of the first name Ryan can be traced back to my dad. That’s a fact. He was Rodney Harrington on Peyton Place 3 days a week (he starred in 500 shows over 5 years) and then of course the name Ryan peaked after Love Story (the film that saved Paramount Studios and earned my dad a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame)."

O'Neal is also survived by actress daughter Tatum, 60, and son Griffin, 59, from his first marriage to the late Joanna Moore as well as his youngest son Redmond, 38, who he had with late Hollywood icon Farrah Fawcett.

O'Neal was diagnosed with chronic myelogenous leukemia in 2001 and later diagnosed with stage two prostate cancer.