Sarah Palin and Hockey Legend Ron Duguay’s Romance Heats Up, Couple Spotted in New York City

Sarah Palin and reported beau Ron Duguay are going strong!

The duo were snapped at Steven Van Zandt's ninth annual Little Steven's Policeman's Ball at the Mandarin Oriental’s penthouse ballroom.

An insider spilled to Page Six that they were surprised by seeing the unlikely couple together.

"That was Sarah Palin on the dance floor with Ron Duguay," the spy gushed.

The former Governor of Alaska was on hand as the hockey legend was being honored.

The lovebirds first sparked romance rumors after being snapped together in January 2022.

Drew Carey and Brian Williams were also in attendance at the soiree.

The Price Is Right host reportedly emceed the gala — which benefits the Detectives’ Endowment Association’s Widows’ and Children’s Fund and the NYPD’s With Arms Wide Open charity.

The outlet noted that the duo also watched a Rangers game at Madison Square Garden, and they dined at Rolf's German Restaurant near Gramercy Park.

Todd Palin filed for divorce from Sarah in August 2019 after 31 years of marriage. The ex's share five children together: Track, Bristol, Willow, Piper and Trig, and have eight grandchildren.

Duguay, who famously dated Farrah Fawcett, split from ex-wife Kim Alexis in 2013.

Palin resigned as governor of Alaska in 2009; she was previously the mayor of Wasilla. She publicly weighed a run for president in 2012 but decided against it.