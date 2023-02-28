Bristol Palin ‘On the Mend’ After Ninth Breast Augmentation to Correct Botched Surgery

Bristol Palin is on the mend. The former Teen Mom OG star shared an update following her ninth breast augmentation surgery.

Last week, the mother-of-three shared on her Instagram Story that she is healing nicely following the latest operation to correct a botched breast reduction surgery.

"I had a botched breast reduction when I was really young," she wrote via Instagram Story, reported People. "I've had multiple surgeries to correct the damage — scars, muscle tissue, etc. because of it."

The 32-year-old continued, "Healing is fine — I had two major surgeries within the last couple months, and I think being under anesthesia for so many hours affected my body more than I have wanted to admit."

She noted that she is "four weeks post-op" and finally feels like she's "on the mend."

Bristol shared a photo following her surgery last month, where she revealed it was her ninth one to fix a "botched" operation she got when she was only 19.

"Sharing wayyyyy [too much information] right now, but had my ninth breast reconstruction surgery last night — yes, NINTH. All stemming from a botched breast reduction I had when I was 19 [years old]," the Dancing with the Stars alum wrote.

"I've had previous surgeries trying to correct the initial damage of muscle tissue and terrible scarring," she recalled. "The whole situation has honestly made me very self conscious my entire adult life."

She added that she is "praying this is the last surgery" that she will have to endure.

"Trying my hardest to stay positive, hype myself up, and remind myself that I have so much to be thankful for," she said at the time. "I'm healthy, fully capable, and this is just an inconvenience cause things could always be worse."

Bristol is the daughter of former Alaska governor Sarah Palin and Todd Palin. Her parents quietly finalized their divorce after more than 30 years together in 2020.