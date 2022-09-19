Don't be a drag, just be a queen!

Popular Brazilian drag queen and Lady Gaga impersonator Penelopy Jean confused fans and security guards alike at the pop star's Chromatica Ball tour in Miami over the weekend, where the performer was actually mistaken for the "Rain on Me" singer.

Penelopy Jean caught the eyes of many and ended up in several viral posts across social media during the tour's eventful, rained-out final show Sept. 17.

In a TikTok that's been viewed more than 4 million times, Penelopy Jean walks through a crowd of clamoring fans, escorted by a security guard who appears to believe the drag queen is the real deal.

"I'm a drag queen!" Penelopy Jean shouts at him, but the guard — looking on in pure confusion — doesn't seem able to decide whether or not he believes her.

Watch below:

It likely didn't help that Penelopy Jean was dressed in a black costume similar to one of Gaga's stage costumes for the tour.

See the look below:

The drag queen's outfit was even complete with a fake microphone headset, as seen in another TikTok video posted by Penelopy Jean, which shows throngs of fans taking photos and videos of the impersonator and following her around the stadium.

Watch below:

"Few minutes ago some fans were screaming believing Lady Gaga was walking between them. It was just Penelopy Jean. This show will leaves the funniest memories," one fan tweeted.

Penelopy Jean is known for creating uncanny Lady Gaga looks, and many Little Monsters — Gaga's fan base — know about the drag star's work.

"Dollar Tree Gaga? Mama that’s THEE Penelopy Jean put some respect on her name," another fan wrote on Twitter.

Set to Gaga's "Poker Face," Penelopy Jean previously participated in the TikTok shoe transition trend, which shows the drag queen transitioning into full Gaga attire.

Watch the transformation, below:

Gaga herself even once met the drag queen, as seen on Penelopy Jean's Instagram in June 2019.

"Dreams come true! Believe it. Thank you @ladygaga," Penelopy Jean captioned a photo of the pair posing together at one of Gaga's Vegas events.

Meanwhile, Gaga was unfortunately unable to finish her concert set in Miami Saturday night due to stormy weather.

The singer posted a tearful video to Instagram apologizing to fans.

"I’m sorry I couldn’t finish the show ... it was too dangerous ... the lightening was being unpredictable and changing moment by moment, I love you. Look, for years some of you have called me 'mother monster,' in my heart I knew it was better to keep you safe," she wrote in another Instagram post.