Sex Shops and Shamans: How Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Are Moving On Post Breakup

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have been BFFs for years, so when romance sparked between them, they quickly became a fan-favorite couple.

Unfortunately, the "Shawmila" couple era came to a shocking end on Nov. 17, 2021 after two years of dating.

We all know that breaking up is hard to do. So how are they doing now?

Shawn Mendes Is Kicking It With a 'Sexy Shaman'



Shawn Mendes seems to be on a meditation retreat with a woman not named Camila Cabello.

As reported by Page Six, Mendes spent the entire day in Hawaii alongside Ashtanga Yogi, Hitomi Mochizuki, a raven-haired beauty who TMZ dubbed the "sexy shaman."

According to Mochizuki's Instagram, she identifies as a "Forest Nymph."

Regardless of her title, Mendes and Cabello both follow Mochizuki on Instagram, where she appears to be a mutual friend to the former couple.

Paparazzi captured the "sexy shaman" and the "Summer of Love" singer as they cozied up on a blanket in the forest, intimately meditating in a remote location of Hawaii.

In the photos, Mendes partakes in ritualistic behavior, holding hands and gazing deeply into the eyes of Mochizuki while snorting an exotic plant administered by the "Forest Nymph" through a pipe.

Before Mendes fans spin-out over the idea of Mendes snorting a drug, the substance is believed to be a "shamanic snuff" tobacco-like substance named "Rapé."

Staying up close and personal for the entire day, Mendes and Mochizuki were followed by paparazzi as they strolled along a rocky path.

The yogi and singer are seen smiling and enjoying each other's company before ultimately retreating to a table to bask in the sunlight.

Camilla Cabello Has Been Hitting Up Sex Toy Shops



While Mendes retreated to find himself, Cabello made another choice in self-discovery, heading to the sex store.

According to Page Six, Cabello was spotted keeping a low profile while hitting up an adult-themed shop in West Hollywood.

The former Fifth Harmony singer casually strolled the aisles of Adam & Eve and evidently had some luck.

While it was unclear on what product struck her fancy, Cabello was pictured stepping into the checkout line with an unidentified item and exiting the store carrying her belongings while clutching a book close to her chest.

According to the Adam & Eve website, the adult-themed company is known for selling lubes, vibrators, bondage accessories and lingerie.