13 K-Pop Thirst Trap Music Videos That Left Us Feeling Parched
K-pop has brought us so much over the years: incredible dancing, impeccable styling, thrilling vocals and thunderous raps. No group is beholden to a specific genre, and each comeback keeps fans on their toes. That being said, as much as we love a soulful ballad or cheerful pop song, nothing quite gets us going like a sexy thirst trap in the form of a music video.
No matter if it’s from a group, subunit or solo star, idols love to show off their sultry side and let loose. So it’s only appropriate we compile the best of the best for you to drool over.
Below, check out the sexiest K-pop thirst traps — erm, we mean, music videos. Consume responsibly and try not to burst into flames.
- 1
“Red Lights,” Stray Kids
There’s nothing quite like the bond friends share. You hang out, you trade secrets, you wrap each other up in chains and dance — well, that last part might just be Bang Chan and Hyunjin. In Stray Kids' latest unit song, the pair are all kinds of hot and heavy, dancing in the hotel room of your dreams (well, if you don’t like being bound, nightmares).
- 2
“Monster,” Red Velvet's Irene and Seulgi
From the opening shot, you know you’re in for it with this unit song from Red Velvet. Irene and Seulgi, two of the group’s top dancers, show off their talents and then some. Sharp choreo and edgy styling make this video stand out for all the right reasons.
- 3
“No More Dream,” BTS
We had to throw it all the way back to BTS’ 2 Cool 4 Skool days. What could possibly be hornier than Jimin showing off his abs? Though the group has — ahem — altered the choreo for this song over the years, sometimes it’s good to look back and see how far they’ve come (*wipes tear from eye*). Plus, there’s a sexiness to BTS’ original “screw you, haters” attitude.
- 4
“Open Mind,” Wonho
Wonho can make any outfit (or lack thereof) look good, so it’s no surprise his styling is next level in his solo debut. This video has all kinds of classic sex symbols: fast cars, fast elevators and… morphing into a jaguar. All of this paired with the slo-mo shots of sweat on his neck… none of us stand a chance.
- 5
“Fearless,” LE SSERAFIM
It’s not fair that a group can make athleisure look this good. LE SSERAFIM’s debut was met with all the hype it deserves, and the video shows the raw performance skills that come with any group signed to HYBE.
- 6
“Obsession,” EXO
Picking just one EXO video was a trial, but if watching 25 videos to figure out which one is the sexiest is what the people want, we’re willing to make that sacrifice. Ultimately, “Obsession” won out because of the pure number of iconic moments. Kai’s crop top: cultural reset. Chanyeol’s rap: careers ended. But if you want to use this as an excuse to re-watch “Love Shot” and “Monster,” we’re not here to judge.
- 7
“Black Mamba,” aespa
Complete with their trademark special effects and bright colors, girl group aespa’s “Black Mamba” is another white-hot debut. The whip-around camera angles will have you struggling with where to look — ahem, respectfully. Plus, is this a dance or leg routine? We may never know.
- 8
“Touch My Body,” Sistar
We’re throwing it back again to a K-pop classic! Beachy and tropical comebacks have been done plenty, but nothing gives us the refreshing splash of summer quite like this music video. “Touch My Body” shows that women continue to be the hardest workers in K-pop — doing all the choreo, but in four-inch heels.
- 9
“Hot,” Seventeen
What’s hotter than a song called “Hot”? Carats were delighted by Seventeen’s most recent comeback, even if it meant pain and suffering at the hands of S.Coups’ mullet. Plus, Minghao’s mesh long-sleeve top gives Wonwoo’s iconic crop top a run for its money here, while Vernon smoking a bullet is just… rude.
- 10
“Move,” Taemin
SHINee’s Taemin himself is a walking thirst trap, but this video for “Move” takes things to a whole new level. First of all, who decided the entire thing should be shot in the rain? Second, which stylist put him in a white long-sleeve knowing the entire thing would be shot in the rain? Third and finally, why are we pretending to be upset about it? Anyway, stop asking questions and watch the video.
- 11
“Drip,” Jessi
Jessi brings it for every single one of her music videos, but this collab with Jay Park takes things up a notch. Her white outfit is some of her best styling, plus Jay’s verse adds so much to this already head-bobbing song. Somehow, her go-to sass comes through even in her dancing. We’re not complaining!
- 12
“Maria,” Hwasa
Please raise your hand if you have ever been personally victimized by Hwasa. (Oh, everyone?) Regina George might have pulled off cargo pants and flip flops, but Hwasa rocks sweats and heeled boots like it’s nothing. This is all before we even address the video opening with her serving up a human heart as a meal. Iconic.
- 13
“Mmmh,” Kai
Maybe it’s unfair to have two EXO songs on here, but it’s also unfair to expect us to watch Kai do this dance in a cropped cable-knit sweater. He’s the only person in K-pop who can not only pull off a bedazzled head scarf, but also make it look sexy. The talent! Unparalleled!