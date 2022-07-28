13 K-Pop Thirst Trap Music Videos That Left Us Feeling Parched

K-pop has brought us so much over the years: incredible dancing, impeccable styling, thrilling vocals and thunderous raps. No group is beholden to a specific genre, and each comeback keeps fans on their toes. That being said, as much as we love a soulful ballad or cheerful pop song, nothing quite gets us going like a sexy thirst trap in the form of a music video.

No matter if it’s from a group, subunit or solo star, idols love to show off their sultry side and let loose. So it’s only appropriate we compile the best of the best for you to drool over.

Below, check out the sexiest K-pop thirst traps — erm, we mean, music videos. Consume responsibly and try not to burst into flames.