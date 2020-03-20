Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Perform Acoustic Live Stream: Watch

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes performed an intimate half-hour show for fans.

The couple performed an acoustic set via Instagram Live on Friday (March 20) for fans that are in isolation amid the coronavirus pandemic. The show was put on by Global Citizen and World Health Organization for their #TogetherAtHome initiative.

The couple began with a cover of Ed Sheeran's 2011 hit "Kiss Me." The pair went back and forth singing the verses and harmonized together while Mendes strummed his acoustic guitar.

During the stream, the pair performed Cabello's "Havana" and Mendes's "Lost in Japan" before concluding with their smash duet, "Señorita."

Cabello and Mendes also took the time to answer fan questions. They revealed that they have been watching Harry Potter films while in isolation. "I think everybody should start Harry Potter from top to end," Mendes exclaimed.

During the chat, they even teased new music. "Can I tell them?" Cabello asked her beau. "Don't hype it up," Mendes replied. Cabello revealed that new music from Mendes is coming and that it's worth the wait. "I've heard some stuff and it's pretty magical," she admitted.

Watch their performance, below.