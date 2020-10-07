Is Shawn Mendes Collaborating With Justin Bieber?

Is a Shawn Mendes and Justin Bieber collaboration coming?

The "Wonder" singer seemingly hinted that a collaboration with Bieber is coming. Mendes spoke about the "Holy" singer during an interview with the Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp radio show on Tuesday (October 6).

"Is this you trying to get me to confirm that I have a collaboration with Justin Bieber?" Mendes joked when the subject of a collab came about. "If I turned one down, that would be insane, considering he’s been one of my favorite artists since I was like nine years old."

"I cannot confirm or deny," he said coyly while smiling. "In the last six months, we’ve definitely become a lot closer… It’s really cool to have him as a mentor in a lot of ways, just to kind of talk through stuff with, because there’s not many people who do this type of stuff."

"But anyways, back to your question because now I’m sidetracking on purpose," he continued, not quite confirming a collaboration but certainly not denying one, either.

Collaboration first rumors began to swirl after Mendes and Bieber were photographed at the same recording studio together back in August.