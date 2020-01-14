Sia Texted Diplo for ‘No Strings Sex’

Sia revealed she once texted Diplo for "no strings sex."

During a new interview with GQ magazine for a feature about Diplo, the "Cheap Thrills" singer opened up about her personal relationship with the DJ/producer like never before, calling him the "sweetest thing in the world" and also "one of the most insecure boys I've ever met."

The 44-year-old went on to describe her magnetic attraction to Diplo as "so interesting because he's one of the most talented and attractive people in the world. But he doesn't know it," adding that "much of our relationship is just being spent trying not to have sex."

When asked why the two didn't explore their connection, Sia explained, "So that we wouldn't ruin our business relationship because he's super-duper hot." However, that doesn't mean she never shot her shot. In fact, she said she texted Diplo this year to see if he'd be interested in a no strings attached relationship.

"I said, 'Hey, listen, you're like one of five people that I'm sexually attracted to, and now that I've decided to be single for the rest of my life and I just adopted a son, I don't have time for a relationship,'" Sia recalled. "'If you're interested in some no-strings sex, then hit me up.'"

She didn't provide any other details, including whether or not he replied or if they hooked up.

Sia was previously married to Erik Anders Lang for two years before the pair called it quits in 2016. As for Diplo, he was recently linked to Chantel Jeffries, as well as dated Katy Perry and rapper M.I.A.