Sia’s New Song ‘Together’ Is the Uplifting Tune the World Needs Right Now
Sia just dropped a new song called "Together" and it has the potential to be the next song of the summer.
On Monday (May 20), the singer unveiled her uplifting single about self-love from the official soundtrack to her forthcoming movie and directorial debut, Music, which stars Kate Hudson, Maddie Ziegler and Leslie Odom Jr.
Sia co-wrote the musical film with children’s book author Dallas Clayton, which is based on a short story that the "Chandelier" hitmaker wrote all the way back in 2007. She first announced the movie four years ago at the Venice Film Festival and confirmed it will hit theaters this fall.
Watch Sia's "Together" music video, below:
You can also read Sia's "Together" lyrics in full, below:
[Intro]
Ooh, together
We can take it higher
[Verse 1]
I can hear the thunder
Coming from your mouth
And I know my number's up
Give me some Stevie Wonder
Quick, put it on before we go under
I can't see the lightning
Coming from your ears
Yeah, I see you're frightened
I can see the lion sleeps tonight
And the tears you're crying
[Pre-Chorus]
Oh, you can't love me unless you love you too
Treat yourself like nothin' but a fool
Can't love me unless you love you too
Love you too
[Chorus]
Come now set the past on fire
Stand up raise your face to the skies, my love
Together, we can take it higher
Oh, together, we can take it higher
Come now set the past on fire
Stand up raise your face to the skies, my love
Together, we can take it higher
Oh, together, we can take it higher
[Verse 2]
I can see the ranbow
Coming from your heart to your tongue
Now we kiss slow
Come now, see you're my angel
Say "Bye" to the past, "Hello" to tomorrow
[Pre-Chorus]
Oh, you can't love me unless you love you too
Treat yourself like nothing but a fool
Can't love me unless you love you too
Love you too
[Chorus]
Come now set the past on fire
Stand up raise your face to the skies, my love
Together, we can take it higher
Oh, together, we can take it higher
Come now set the past on fire
Stand up raise your face to the skies, my love
Together, we can take it higher
Oh, together, we can take it higher
[Bridge]
I want love, I want to give it
I want love, please deliver it
I want love, I want to give it
I want love, please deliver it
I want love, I want to give it
I want love, please deliver it
I want love, I want to give it
I want love, please deliver it
[Chorus]
Come now set the past on fire
Stand up raise your face to the skies, my love
Together, we can take it higher
Oh, together, we can take it higher
Come now set the past on fire
Stand up raise your face to the skies, my love
Together, we can take it higher
Oh, together, we can take it higher
[Outro]
Ooh, together, we can take it together
Ooh, together, we can take it together
Ooh, together, we can take it together
Ooh, together, we can take it together