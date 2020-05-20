Sia just dropped a new song called "Together" and it has the potential to be the next song of the summer.

On Monday (May 20), the singer unveiled her uplifting single about self-love from the official soundtrack to her forthcoming movie and directorial debut, Music, which stars Kate Hudson, Maddie Ziegler and Leslie Odom Jr.

Sia co-wrote the musical film with children’s book author Dallas Clayton, which is based on a short story that the "Chandelier" hitmaker wrote all the way back in 2007. She first announced the movie four years ago at the Venice Film Festival and confirmed it will hit theaters this fall.

Watch Sia's "Together" music video, below:

You can also read Sia's "Together" lyrics in full, below:

[Intro]

Ooh, together

We can take it higher

[Verse 1]

I can hear the thunder

Coming from your mouth

And I know my number's up

Give me some Stevie Wonder

Quick, put it on before we go under

I can't see the lightning

Coming from your ears

Yeah, I see you're frightened

I can see the lion sleeps tonight

And the tears you're crying

[Pre-Chorus]

Oh, you can't love me unless you love you too

Treat yourself like nothin' but a fool

Can't love me unless you love you too

Love you too

[Chorus]

Come now set the past on fire

Stand up raise your face to the skies, my love

Together, we can take it higher

Oh, together, we can take it higher

Come now set the past on fire

Stand up raise your face to the skies, my love

Together, we can take it higher

Oh, together, we can take it higher

[Verse 2]

I can see the ranbow

Coming from your heart to your tongue

Now we kiss slow

Come now, see you're my angel

Say "Bye" to the past, "Hello" to tomorrow

[Pre-Chorus]

Oh, you can't love me unless you love you too

Treat yourself like nothing but a fool

Can't love me unless you love you too

Love you too

[Chorus]

Come now set the past on fire

Stand up raise your face to the skies, my love

Together, we can take it higher

Oh, together, we can take it higher

Come now set the past on fire

Stand up raise your face to the skies, my love

Together, we can take it higher

Oh, together, we can take it higher

[Bridge]

I want love, I want to give it

I want love, please deliver it

I want love, I want to give it

I want love, please deliver it

I want love, I want to give it

I want love, please deliver it

I want love, I want to give it

I want love, please deliver it

[Chorus]

Come now set the past on fire

Stand up raise your face to the skies, my love

Together, we can take it higher

Oh, together, we can take it higher

Come now set the past on fire

Stand up raise your face to the skies, my love

Together, we can take it higher

Oh, together, we can take it higher

[Outro]

Ooh, together, we can take it together

Ooh, together, we can take it together

Ooh, together, we can take it together

Ooh, together, we can take it together