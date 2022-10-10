Singer Rex Orange County Accused of Six Counts of Sexual Assault, Appears in Court After Canceling Tour for ‘Personal Circumstances’

Indie singer-songwriter Rex Orange County, real name Alexander O'Connor, has been charged with six counts of sexual assault in the U.K.

Content warning: sexual violence, assault

The English singer was accused of sexually assaulting a woman six times between June 1 and June 2.

The first assault reportedly took place in the West End of London on June 1. Another alleged assault took place in a taxi, while a third reportedly took place at the musician's Notting Hill home the next day, according to The Sun.

The 24-year-old appeared in a London court Monday (Oct. 10) to deny the claims.

"Alex is shocked by the allegations which he denies and looks forward to clearing his name in court. He is unable to make any further comment because of the ongoing proceedings," a representative for the "Pluto Projector" singer told the press.

A trial date has been set for Jan. 3.

O'Connor's court appearance comes just months after the singer canceled his tour in July, citing "unforeseen personal circumstances."

"I am having to spend some time at home this year and I will not be able to continue with touring as planned," he wrote in a statement posted to his social media accounts over the summer.

The assault allegations have come as a major shock to fans, who have described O'Connor as a "golden retriever" and noted his reputation as a "nice guy."

Now, after learning the "personal circumstances" of his tour cancellation were seemingly due to the sexual assault allegations, fans are expressing their outrage online.

"Rex Orange County trying to make us feel bad that he had to cancel his tour for 'personal circumstances' when in reality he was accused of sexual assault. what a disgusting man," one fan wrote on Twitter.

"Rex Orange County made a lot of music that really resonated with me and helped me through some hard times. Then I wake up this morning and hear he sexually assaulted 6 women. Legit shows that the music he made was some performative bullsh--. F--- him and his music," one fan lamented.

"Rex Orange County cancelled his US tour for 'personal reasons' when in reality he was on bail for SIX COUNTS OF SA and couldn’t leave the country. f--- that guy and i hope the victims of his assault find peace," another fan tweeted.

"F--- rex orange county for presenting himself as a ‘nice guy’ and then doing that," another fan wrote.

Rex Orange County rose to prominence in 2017.

He was featured on Tyler, The Creator's Grammy-nominated album Flower Boy and has since released three full-length studio albums and performed at venues such as Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

O'Connor attended the prestigious BRIT School, notable for alumni including Adele, Amy Winehouse and Tom Holland.