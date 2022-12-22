Sexual Assault Charges Against Singer Rex Orange County Dropped

Rex Orange County has revealed the news that all charges against in him in his sexual assault case have officially been dropped.

Content warning: sexual violence, assault

Rex Orange Country released a statement shared that the charges against him have been dropped and that he is happy to be clear of such allegations.

"Today, all charges against me have been dropped," he said.

"The Crown Prosecution Service reviewed the evidence and decided that there is no merit in this case going to trial. I have always denied these allegations and am grateful that the independent evidence has cleared me of any wrongdoing. I have never assaulted anyone and I do not condone violence or abusive behavior of any kind," he continued.

Rex Orange County - real name Alex O’Connor - went on to share that he was accused of touching someone's "leg, neck, back, and bottom" and the only evidence against him "was the individual’s account."

He then thanked those who supported him during that time of his life.

"It’s been a difficult time for everyone involved and I’d like to thank the people who have helped me through it as well as my family and loved ones for their continued support," he said.

Previously, the musician was accused of assaulting the woman on six occasions between June 1 and 2. He allegedly assaulted the woman twice in London’s West End, once in a taxi and three times at his home in Notting Hill.

He was previously set to face trial on January 3, 2023 and had pled not guilty to the charges at Southwark Crown Court.