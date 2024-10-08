Why Are Slanted Windows Nicknamed Witch Windows?

Just in time for the season of the witch, let's talk about those slanted windows you see in homes. While it's easy to assume they're purely there as a unique, creative look or some kind of architectural trend, the original reason behind slanted windows is all about witches.

Eventually, two other reasons emerged, including one that had to do with coffins.

According to Taste of Home, we can find this style of window all over the country. There are three reasons behind these windows, which are purposely installed at a 45-degree angle on the second story of older homes and run parallel to the first and second-story rooflines.

Reason #1

Architecturally speaking, these windows are an easy way to build an addition on the top of your home without messing with the existing roof. These windows add light without having to deal with the expense of altering your roof.

Reason #2

Folklore that started in Vermont nicknamed these slanted windows 'witch windows' because the angle is meant to keep witches out of our homes. According to Taste of Home, witches can’t fly diagonally, so these crooked windows prevent them from flying into our houses and causing havoc.

Reason #3

These windows are also referred to as 'coffin windows' because it was the only way to remove a deceased person in a coffin from the home. According to Taste of Home, this is because the staircases on much older homes were just too narrow.

This was back when people stayed in their beds when they were sick and dying, eventually being put in coffins in their bedrooms after they passed away,

15 Foods People Mistakenly Think Were Invented In America Sorry, the apple pie isn't American. Neither is cheesecake or peanut butter. Here is a look at 15 foods Americans mistakenly believe were invented here, but are instead originally from other countries. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll